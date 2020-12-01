Russian Citizens Subject to Deportation From US Meet With Russian Diplomats - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Russian diplomats have met with Russians who are being deported from the US in order to give out the necessary return documents, the Russian Embassy in the US said in a statement.

"Today, on November 30, diplomats of the Embassy visited York (PA) Immigration Center to meet Russian citizens subject to deportation on a special flight from the United States to Russia scheduled for December 2. During the consular session, our compatriots received documents for return travel to the Russian Federation," the Monday statement says.

No details were provided on the exact number of Russian citizens being deported or the reasons behind their deportation.

"It is noteworthy that during this difficult time, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Embassy made an important step to return Russians back home thanks to close cooperation with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement," the embassy said.

The embassy expressed readiness to continue joint work with the US in this sphere.