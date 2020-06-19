UrduPoint.com
Russian Citizens' Trust In President Putin Grows By 2% To 58% Within 1 Month - Poll

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russian Citizens' Trust in President Putin Grows by 2% to 58% Within 1 Month - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is trusted by 58 percent of Russian citizens, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) revealed on Friday, marking a 2 percent increase compared to a survey conducted earlier this month.

On June 7, the FOM's previous poll showed that 56 percent of the population trusted Putin.

According to the latest survey, 58 percent of respondents trust the president, 32 percent do not and 10 percent were unable to give a definite answer.

Meanwhile, 61 percent said they approved of Putin's work, 26 percent felt the opposite and 13 percent were unable to respond.

If elections to the State Duma, the Russian parliament's lower house, were held this Sunday, 32 percent of Russians would vote for the ruling United Russia party, another 13 percent for the Communist Party, 9 percent for the Liberal Democratic Party, 4 percent for the Fair Russia party and 12 percent for another party. A total of 7 percent said they would refuse to vote.

The poll was conducted from June 12-14 among 4,000 respondents above 18 years of age in Russia. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.

