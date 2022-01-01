Russian Citizens Vaccinated With Sputnik V Now Allowed to Enter Saudi Arabia - Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) Russian citizens inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus are now allowed to enter Saudi Arabia, the latter's Ministry of Health said.

"Those vaccinated with Sputnik V must undergo a 48-hour quarantine and pass a PCR test after entering (Saudi Arabia)," the ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia requires full vaccination against COVID-19 for everyone willing to make a hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.