Russian Civic Chamber Detects Around 3,000 Pieces of Fake Info About Regional Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russia's Civic Chamber has detected around 3,000 pieces of fake information about the country's regional legislative elections within just two weeks, of which around 100 pieces are qualified as grave provocations, the first deputy head of the chamber's coordination council said on Monday.

"We have detected around 3,000 pieces of fake information within slightly less than two weeks of monitoring, of which around 100 are really serious provocations," Alexander Malkevich said at a briefing.