Russian Clergyman Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Minors- Prosecutors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A clergyman from Russia's Far Eastern Jewish Autonomous Region has been sentenced to 18 years in maximum security prison for sexually abusing 53 boys over 12 years, the regional prosecutor's office told Sputnik on Monday

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) A clergyman from Russia's Far Eastern Jewish Autonomous Region has been sentenced to 18 years in maximum security prison for sexually abusing 53 boys over 12 years, the regional prosecutor's office told Sputnik on Monday.

Hieromonk Spiridon (Yuri Abramov) was arrested in 2019 after a resident of the Amurzet village filed a complaint with the Russian Investigative Committee. An investigation revealed that his assistant, bell-ringer Sergei Moos, also partook in molesting the minors.

"A court sentenced the former priest to 18 years of imprisonment in maximum security prison with a ban on teaching activities for 8 years with a restriction of freedom for 2 years," the office said.

The bell-ringer is sentenced to 12 years in maximun security prison with a 7-year ban on teaching activities and a restriction of freedom for 2 years, prosecutors added.

The defendants in the case partially pleaded guilty.