UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Client Sues Boeing To Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:52 PM

Russian client sues Boeing to cancel Boeing 737 MAX order

A Russian aircraft leasing company confirmed Tuesday that it has filed the first US lawsuit to cancel an order for 35 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A Russian aircraft leasing company confirmed Tuesday that it has filed the first US lawsuit to cancel an order for 35 Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Avia Capital Services (ACS), a subsidiary of state-owned Russian conglomerate Rostec, confirmed to AFP a report of the lawsuit in the Financial Times, which said it was the first civil action brought by a customer against the US aerospace giant over the 737 MAX.

The FT reported that ACS had filed the suit in Chicago claiming that Boeing had "intentionally" failed to disclose information about the airworthiness of the jet to its customers.

It accuses Boeing of negligence in selling the "defective" aircraft. ACS is seeking $115 million in compensatory damages, and several times that amount in punitive damages, the FT reported.

Boeing's 737 MAX was grounded indefinitely after two crashes killed a total of 346 people, one involving Indonesia's Lion Air and the other involving an Ethiopian Airlines jet.

Boeing has developed a software upgrade to the 737 MAX after problems with a flight handling system were tied to the crashes.

But the jet -- the company's best-selling aircraft -- has still not been cleared by regulators for liftoff.

Boeing reported a loss of $2.9 billion for the second quarter of this year, its biggest loss ever as the 737 MAX crisis dragged on.

That was in large part a result of a $4.9 billion charge taken by the company as it negotiates compensation deals with customers.

Related Topics

Russia Company Chicago Indonesia Billion Million

Recent Stories

RPO Rawalpindi reviews security arrangements for M ..

59 seconds ago

323 criminals held, looted items worth over 12.6m ..

1 minute ago

US Ratifies Central Arctic Ocean Fisheries Agreeme ..

1 minute ago

UK Labour Party Calls on Gov't to Ban Fracking Aft ..

1 minute ago

Sun Yang says 'facts distorted' in murky doping te ..

6 minutes ago

Tugra art exhibition opens at Alhamra

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.