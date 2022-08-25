Russian cluster bombing in Ukraine 'horrendous': monitor

Russia's "extensive" cluster bombing in Ukraine has had a "horrendous impact", causing hundreds of civilian casualties and damaging homes, schools and hospitals, a monitoring body said Thursday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Russia's "extensive" cluster bombing in Ukraine has had a "horrendous impact", causing hundreds of civilian casualties and damaging homes, schools and hospitals, a monitoring body said Thursday.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, "hundreds" of cluster munition attacks by Russian forces have been documented, reported, or are alleged to have occurred, the Cluster Munition Coalition said in an annual report.

"Russia's extensive use of internationally-banned cluster munitions in Ukraine demonstrates a blatant disregard for human life, humanitarian principles and legal norms," the CMC's Mary Wareham said.

This "terrible development" is "unconscionable and deserves condemnation", she added.

Dropped from planes or fired from artillery, cluster bombs explode in mid-air, scattering bomblets over a wide area. They pose a lasting threat as many fail to explode on impact and effectively act as landmines.

Ukraine is the only country where cluster munitions are currently being deployed, the CMC said in an overview of their use around the world.

Ukrainian forces also appear to have used cluster munitions at least three times, the civil society campaign said.

- 'Devastating number' - Focusing on the war in Ukraine, the report said there had been a "devastating number of cluster munition attacks during Russia's invasion".

Preliminary data indicates at least 689 casualties during the first half of 2022: 215 killed and 474 injured.

Many further casualties may have gone unrecorded, the report said.

The attacks "mostly affected civilian infrastructure" and where their status was known, "all of the casualties in Ukraine were civilians", said the CMC.

"While these early reports do not yet represent a full or precise account of the situation, they clearly indicate the extensive and horrendous impact of cluster munitions in Ukraine," the report added.

"The CMC urges Russia to immediately put an end to these indiscriminate attacks," it said.