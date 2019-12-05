UrduPoint.com
Russian Co-Chair Of Bilateral Friendship Panel Suggests Creating Chinese Town In Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:26 PM

Boris Titov, the co-chair of the Russian side of the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development, suggested on Thursday setting up a permanent Chinese town in Moscow and a Russian village in Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Boris Titov, the co-chair of the Russian side of the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development, suggested on Thursday setting up a permanent Chinese town in Moscow and a Russian village in Beijing.

Titov is currently in the Chinese capital for the 12th plenary session of the committee.

"In order to enhance the efficiency of the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development, the Russian side suggests the initiative to hold the following events in the upcoming years ... Organize a twin city forum in Yaroslavl from May 10-12, 2020, and set up permanent settlements: a Chinese town on VDNH [Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow] and a Russian village in Beijing," Titov said.

The Russian co-chair also suggested organizing the next Russian-Chinese forum of small- and medium-sized enterprises in Ulyanovsk, convening conferences for language teachers in both countries, and holding the 4th International Youth Festival of Culture, Sport and Art in 2020 in Moscow.

The Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development is an interstate non-governmental organization that was established in 1997 in Moscow.

