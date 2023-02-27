UrduPoint.com

Russian Coal Exports To China Via Inner Mongolia Up 214% In 2023 - Consulate General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Russian Coal Exports to China Via Inner Mongolia Up 214% in 2023 - Consulate General

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Volume of Russian coal exports to China through the Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli railway checkpoint increased by 214% to over 438,000 tonnes in the first 40 days of 2023 year-on-year, the Russian Consulate General in Harbin said on Monday.

"In the first 40 days of 2023, over 6,200 wagons of coal have been exported to China through the Zabaikalsk-Manzhouli checkpoint, with the total volume exceeding 438,000 tonnes, up 214% from the same period last year," the consulate general said on Telegram.

Russia coal is used to generate electricity and heat in the Chinese provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, as well as in the east of the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, the representative office noted.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in early February that Russia increased coal supplies to China by 11.2% to 59.5 million tonnes in 2022. Russia is boosting its coal exports to China following the EU sanctions imposed on Moscow after the start of its special military operation in Ukraine.

