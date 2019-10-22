Russian Coast Guard to Hold Joint Drills With South Korea - FSB Border Guard Command

(@imziishan)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The border guards of Russia's Primorsky Territory will hold joint drills with South Korea in 2020, the Federal Security Service (FSB) border guard command for Primorsky Territory has announced.

A decision to hold the drills was made during an unofficial visit of Russian coast guards to the South Korean Port of Sokcho.

"At the conclusion of the meeting the two sides agreed to hold joint exercises in 2020 in Vladivostok," the regional FSB border guard command said on Tuesday.

The two sides also discussed the current maritime threats in the Pacific region and prospects for future cooperation.