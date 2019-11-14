Russian College Shooting Perpetrated by 19-Year-Old Student - Investigators

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) A shooting at a college in Russia's Blagoveshchensk was perpetrated by its 19-year-old student, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday, adding that the a criminal probe into the incident had been opened.

"According to the probe data, a 19-year-old student of the Amur college of construction and utilities opened fire inside the educational institution from a shotgun registered in his name. As a result of these actions, a 19-year-old young man was killed and three other young men, aged 17, 19 and 20, were injured and hospitalized ... A criminal case was opened," the investigators said, adding that the gunman had taken his life.