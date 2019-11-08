Russian Combat Aircraft Carry Out Patrol Mission Over Northeastern Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Russian tactical aircraft on Thursday conducted air patrolling along the Syrian-Turkish border as part of the Russia-Turkey deal over the buffer zone in northern Syria, the commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said.

"Tactical aircraft carried out air patrolling along the route Kuweires airbase - Ain Isa settlement- Raqqa settlement, and along the Assad Lake back to Kuweires airbase," Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov said at a daily briefing.

Borenkov did not specify the types of the aircraft involved in the patrol.

The Russian air contingent in Syria includes Su-24 and Su-25 attack aircraft, Mi-24, Mi-28, Ka-52 gunships as well as Mi-8 military transport helicopters.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on October 22 in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates conditions for peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.

The 10-point document envisions a variety of patrol missions carried out by the Russian military contingent in Syria, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops in order to ensure the implementation of the deal.