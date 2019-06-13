UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Combat Jets Struck Terrorists In Syria Using Turkey-Provided Coordinates -Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:50 PM

Russian Combat Jets Struck Terrorists in Syria Using Turkey-Provided Coordinates -Ministry

Russian combat jets carried out four bomb strikes on terrorists in Syria's Idlib using the coordinates provided by the Turkish side, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian combat jets carried out four bomb strikes on terrorists in Syria's Idlib using the coordinates provided by the Turkish side, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The ministry said the Turkish military's observation post in Idlib had been shelled by terrorists - allies of Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia) despite a ceasefire agreement.

The Turkish command asked the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation to assist "in ensuring the security of its servicemen and in attacking the positions of terrorists."

"Using the coordinates provided by the Turkish side, four bomb strikes were carried out by the Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft. As a result, large concentrations of militants and field artillery positions from which the Turkish observation post had been shelled were destroyed," it said.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Idlib Post From Agreement

Recent Stories

Production orders of Asif Zardari to be issued aft ..

8 minutes ago

Koepka, Woods chase history as US Open tees off at ..

8 minutes ago

Rain washes out India-New Zealand World Cup match

8 minutes ago

NTDC to Adopt Modern Technology for Monitoring Tra ..

11 minutes ago

Operator of One of Tankers Attacked in Gulf of Oma ..

14 minutes ago

Trump Must Remove White House Aide for Illegal Pol ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.