Russian Combat Jets Struck Terrorists in Syria Using Turkey-Provided Coordinates -Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian combat jets carried out four bomb strikes on terrorists in Syria's Idlib using the coordinates provided by the Turkish side, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The ministry said the Turkish military's observation post in Idlib had been shelled by terrorists - allies of Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia) despite a ceasefire agreement.

The Turkish command asked the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation to assist "in ensuring the security of its servicemen and in attacking the positions of terrorists."

"Using the coordinates provided by the Turkish side, four bomb strikes were carried out by the Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft. As a result, large concentrations of militants and field artillery positions from which the Turkish observation post had been shelled were destroyed," it said.