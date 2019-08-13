UrduPoint.com
Russian Combat Pilots To Wear Upgraded Tactical Vests After Syrian Campaign Experience

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 06:10 AM

Russian Combat Pilots to Wear Upgraded Tactical Vests After Syrian Campaign Experience

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) A decision has been made in light of the Syrian campaign experience to modernize the tactical vest for Russian combat pilots to increase their chances of survival when ejected over the enemy territory, Sergey Pozdnyakov, general director of the Zvezda R&D and Production Enterprise, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In light the Syrian events, again, as in the days of Afghanistan [Soviet-era campaign in Afghanistan in 1979-1989], the  modernization of the tactical vest for combat aviation pilots, including the placement of signal flare guns, medical supplies, food and water, grenades, a pistol, etc.

, became a pressing issue," Pozdnyakov said.

"Helicopter pilots have such vests, but they are not adapted for ejection from aircraft at high speeds," he added.

According to Pozdnyakov, the prototype of the vest has been made, and it will be sent for testing as early as next year.

NPP Zvezda is a Russian manufacturer of life-support systems for high-altitude flight and human spaceflight. Its products include space suits, ejector seats, aircraft escape slides, life jackets and fire extinguishers.

