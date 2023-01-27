UrduPoint.com

Russian Combat Robot Marker Able To Hit US Abrams, German Leopard Tanks - Rogozin

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Russian Combat Robot Marker Able to Hit US Abrams, German Leopard Tanks - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Russian troops will receive in February a combat model of the Russian-made Marker robot vehicle with recognition feature, which would enable it to detect and hit rival military equipment, including US main battle tanks M1 Abrams and German heavy tanks Leopard 2, former Roscosmos CEO and chief of the Tsar's Wolves military adviser group Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik.

"The combat variant of the Marker robot has an electronic database in the control system, containing images of targets both in the visible range and infrared. The robot is able to automatically detect the enemy's equipment. For example, as soon as the supply of Abrams and Leopard tanks to Ukrainian troops starts, the Marker will receive an electronic image and will be able to automatically detect and hit US and German tanks with anti-tank guided missiles," Rogozin said.

The official also said that the Donbas region would receive four combat robots for surveillance and attack missions.

The robotized combat platform has been developed jointly by the Foundation for Advanced Research Projects and the Android Technics association. The robot weighs about 3 tonnes and its autonomy is ensured by a modular multispectral vision system, which processes the data by neural network algorithms.

