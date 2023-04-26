Russian Commerce Chamber Expects New Measures on Foreign Assets to Reduce Capital Outflows

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The transfer of assets of foreign companies leaving Russia to state management will help reduce capital outflow without affecting the country's investment attractiveness, Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry head Sergey Katyrin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to retaliate against the seizure of Russian assets abroad and the restriction of property rights. The decree approves a list of foreign assets to be temporarily transferred to the Federal Agency for State Property Management. This includes shares of German energy company Uniper in its Russian subsidiary Unipro and shares of Finnish energy company Fortum in its Russian subsidiaries.

"It is extremely important that this measure does not deprive the owners of their assets, but only temporarily restricts them in making management decisions.

I assume that this measure will not have a significant impact on the investment attractiveness of Russia," Katyrin said.

Katyrin also expects the new measure to reduce capital outflow from the country, which accelerated 2.9 times to $217 billion in 2022 year-on-year, he said, citing the Bank of Russia's data.

He added that external management is being introduced on a point-by-point basis and affects assets that are of strategic importance to the functioning of the Russian energy sector.

The list of companies subject to the measure will be expanded to include other foreign companies operating in the oil, gas, chemical, engineering, telecommunications, food and banking industries, Katyrin added.

