Russian Commission Approves Launch of Soyuz Vehicle Loaded With Robot Fedor - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) A Russian state commission during its session on Thursday approved a launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket loaded with the Soyuz MS-14 rocket with humanoid robot Fedor on board.

"A state commission decided on the readiness of the Soyuz-2.

1a carrier rocket for the fuelling and launch, which is planned for 06:38 a.m. Moscow time [03:38 GMT]," Roscosmos wrote on Twitter.

The Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft carrying FEDOR will be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station (ISS) and will return to Earth in 17 days.