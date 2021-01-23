Russian Communication Companies Dismiss Reports About Network Issues

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Russian communications companies told Sputnik on Saturday that their networks are working as usual, despite earlier reports about connection issues.

According to the Downdetector website, there has been an increase in malfunction complaints by clients of carriers like Beeline, MTS and MegaFon.

"The reports about a massive [connection] failure of the Beeline mobile network across Russia does not correspond to reality. We see an increased network load in individual areas, which could affect access to some resources," Beeline said.

Meanwhile, MTS as well as another telecommunication provider, Rostelecom, said that their networks are working as usual. MegaFon has not yet responded to Sputnik's inquiry.

Previously, supporters of detained opposition figure Alexey Navalny circulated calls to attend unauthorized rallies on Saturday to support him. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office ordered to limit access to websites containing such statements. The Russian Interior Ministry warned that those participating in such events will be held liable.