Russian Communication Firm MTS Launches Country's First Trial 5G Network In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russian telecommunication company MTS on Friday announced launching the country's first pilot 5G user network at 14 popular locations in Moscow, allowing its clients with 5G-compatible smartphones to access unlimited 5G internet with speeds up to 1.

5 gigabit per second.

"After multiple tests and trial versions in the 5G area, our company has launched the first mass-scale pilot fifth-generation network in Russia, which is available to thousands of our clients in actual conditions," MTS President Alexey Kornya said.

More Stories From World

