Russian Communication Watchdog Sends Data on Facebook, Google Violations to Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russian communication watchdog Roskomnadzor has sent information regarding Google and Facebook violations during the September 8 election day to the relevant Russian parliamentary commissions, Roskomnadzor's press secretary Vadim Ampelonsky told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, it has been sent," Ampelonsky said.

On September 8, Roskomnadzor said that it had discovered political ads on Google and Facebook websites, in violation of the Russian law, and considered it an intervention into Russia's domestic affairs.

The Russian lower house has the commission on the investigation of foreign interference in Russia's internal affairs, while the upper house has the interim commission for the protection of state sovereignty and the prevention of intervention in Russia's internal affairs.