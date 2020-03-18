Russian Communication Watchdog Warns of Liability for Spreading Fake News About COVID-19

Russia's federal communication watchdog agency Roskomnadzor on Wednesday warned of the legal consequences for spreading false information about COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russia's Federal communication watchdog agency Roskomnadzor on Wednesday warned of the legal consequences for spreading false information about COVID-19.

"In light of the discovered cases of misinformation about the coronavirus infection being spread in Russia's media landscape, Roskomnadzor warns the media and internet websites working within the Russian territory and/or aimed at the Russian audience, about the legal liability," the watchdog said in a statement.

Roskomnadzor added that it is constantly monitoring the mass media, social networks and video hosting platforms for fake news aimed at creating panic and causing civil unrest among Russian citizens.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the country had recorded a total of 114 COVID-19 cases.