Russian Communications Ministry Proposes Common 5G Network Amid Frequencies Deficit

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The Russian Communications Ministry expects that the planned 5G joint venture of Russian telecommunications operators is created not only to free up frequencies, but also to operate the 5G network on a common infrastructure amid shortage of frequencies, Deputy Communications Minister Oleg Ivanov told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Rostelecom, MTS, Vimpelcom and Megafon said they signed an agreement of intent for organizing joint work on the development of fifth-generation mobile networks. The parties are studying different options, including the possibility to create a joint venture with equal shares, the work of which will be aimed at getting needed frequencies needed to build their own 5G networks.

"I hope that the joint venture, the infrastructure operator in the past, is created not only to clear the spectrum, but also, perhaps, to start operating 5G networks on a single infrastructure, to minimize infrastructure costs at the first stage, in the conditions of acute shortage of the radio frequency spectrum," Ivanov said.

In February, Rostelecom and Megafon already created a joint venture, New Digital Solutions LLC, with main tasks to create a single infrastructure operator and release radio frequencies for the introduction of 5G networks in Russia. The parties invited other players to join the joint venture, but MTS and Vimpelcom did not join it.

