Russian Communications Ministry Vows State Control Over Mobile Operators' 5G Joint Venture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The Russian Communications Ministry wants to ensure state control in the planned 5G joint venture of Russian telecommunications operators, maybe in the form of a "golden share," Deputy Communications Minister Oleg Ivanov told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Rostelecom, MTS, Vimpelcom and Megafon said they signed an agreement of intent for organizing joint work on the development of fifth-generation mobile networks. The parties are studying different options, including the possibility to create a joint venture with equal shares, the work of which will be aimed at getting needed frequencies needed to build their own 5G networks.

"For now, we must provide opportunities to ensure that there is enough frequencies. Once the infrastructure is developed, it will fulfill its tasks ... Maybe the operators should lay the possibility of split [of joint venture resources among themselves]. This is a completely normal story, but the state would like to control this process," the deputy minister said. "Therefore, I propose to consider the possibility of a 'golden share' or any other form of state control over this joint venture. I think that this will be discussed."