Russian Communications Watchdog Backs Bill Against Censorship By Foreign Online Platforms

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Russian Communications Watchdog Backs Bill Against Censorship by Foreign Online Platforms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor told Sputnik on Thursday that it supported a bill to counter censorship of foreign companies.

The bill was introduced into the lower chamber of the parliament earlier on Thursday. It envisages fines, slower connection , or blocking for platforms that discriminate against Russian media.

"Roskomnadzor supports the project," the press service of the watchdog said.

More Stories From World

