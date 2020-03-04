Russian Communications Watchdog to Crack Down on Fake News About Coronavirus

Russia's telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday that media engaged in sharing fake news about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country will be blacklisted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Russia's telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday that media engaged in sharing fake news about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country will be blacklisted.

"In accordance with the law, Roskomnadzor restricts access to media resources and enters these links [distributing fake news about COVID-19 in Russia] and their copies into the registry [of outlawed information in Russia], and also sends notifications to website owners or hosting providers," the press release said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that fake messages about a large number of people getting infected with coronavirus in Russia are appearing on social media.