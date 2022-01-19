Russian Communist Party Submits to State Duma Appeal to Putin to Recognize DPR, LPR

Members of the State Duma faction of the Russian Communist Party submitted to the lower house a bill of appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Members of the State Duma faction of the Russian Communist Party submitted to the lower house a bill of appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"Members of the State Duma consider the recognition of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic expedient and morally justified.

Over the past years, democratic bodies and states with all the attributes of legitimate power have been built in the republics on the basis of the popular will," the document says.

The recognition by Russia of the self-proclaimed republics will create grounds for ensuring security guarantees and protecting the peoples of the republics from external threats, as well as for strengthening stability in the region, the document says.

The Kremlin has not yet seen the draft appeal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.