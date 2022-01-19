UrduPoint.com

Russian Communist Party Submits To State Duma Appeal To Putin To Recognize DPR, LPR

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Russian Communist Party Submits to State Duma Appeal to Putin to Recognize DPR, LPR

Members of the State Duma faction of the Russian Communist Party submitted to the lower house a bill of appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Members of the State Duma faction of the Russian Communist Party submitted to the lower house a bill of appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"Members of the State Duma consider the recognition of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic expedient and morally justified.

Over the past years, democratic bodies and states with all the attributes of legitimate power have been built in the republics on the basis of the popular will," the document says.

The recognition by Russia of the self-proclaimed republics will create grounds for ensuring security guarantees and protecting the peoples of the republics from external threats, as well as for strengthening stability in the region, the document says.

The Kremlin has not yet seen the draft appeal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk All From

Recent Stories

Constructor of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP Says Location S ..

Constructor of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP Says Location Safe Against Earthquakes

3 minutes ago
 Government ensuring assistance for poor, deserving ..

Government ensuring assistance for poor, deserving people: Khalil George

4 minutes ago
 Putin, Raisi hail ties at decisive moment for Iran ..

Putin, Raisi hail ties at decisive moment for Iran nuclear deal

4 minutes ago
 PEMRA determined to recover dues from satellite TV ..

PEMRA determined to recover dues from satellite TV channels on ad revenue

4 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy thanks COAS for providing safe, secu ..

Chinese envoy thanks COAS for providing safe, secure environment to CPEC project ..

4 minutes ago
 Switzerland Cuts Validity of COVID-19 Certificates ..

Switzerland Cuts Validity of COVID-19 Certificates From 365 to 270 Days

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.