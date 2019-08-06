UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Communist Party To Rally In Support Of Fair Elections To Moscow Council Aug 17

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:23 PM

Russian Communist Party to Rally in Support of Fair Elections to Moscow Council Aug 17

The Russian Communist Party (CPRF) announced on Tuesday that it would hold an authorized rally on August 17 in support of fair elections to the Moscow city legislature

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The Russian Communist Party (CPRF) announced on Tuesday that it would hold an authorized rally on August 17 in support of fair elections to the Moscow city legislature.

The elections are scheduled for September 8.

"The CPRF's Central Committee, Moscow City Committee and regional committees ... will hold a mass rally under the slogans 'For fair and clean elections! For the rule of law and social rights of citizens!'� on August 17," the party said in a statement.

The CPRF leadership, lawmakers from the lower chamber of Russian parliament, prominent politicians and public figures will take part in the protest, the statement added.

The rally will also be attended by members of the Union of Soviet Military Officers, Movement in Support of the Army, All-Russian Women's Union 'Hope of Russia,' Lenin Communist Youth League, all-Russian creative movement Russkiy Lad and several left-wing patriotic public organizations, the statement said.

In July, CPRF candidates for the Moscow city parliament filed a complaint with the election commission after they were denied the right to witness the verification of other candidates' registration signatures. In response, the head of the Moscow City Election Commission, Valentin Gorbunov, explained that candidates from parliamentary parties like the CPRF, which are exempt from collecting signatures, could not participate in this procedure by law.

Candidate registration closed on July 5. A total of 233 candidates were approved, while 57 others were rejected due to insufficient numbers of valid signatures.

Related Topics

Protest Army Moscow Russia Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Chamber July August September Women From

Recent Stories

Infinix S4 Beats The Competition By A Mile - Offer ..

8 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

9 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau PM, ADFD Director-General discuss co ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Federation Library&#039;s digital content laun ..

24 minutes ago

Action against illegal cattle markets

9 seconds ago

Govt ready to handover affairs of Islamabad Dry ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.