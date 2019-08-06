Russian Communist Party to Rally in Support of Fair Elections to Moscow Council Aug 17

The Russian Communist Party (CPRF) announced on Tuesday that it would hold an authorized rally on August 17 in support of fair elections to the Moscow city legislature

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The Russian Communist Party (CPRF) announced on Tuesday that it would hold an authorized rally on August 17 in support of fair elections to the Moscow city legislature.

The elections are scheduled for September 8.

"The CPRF's Central Committee, Moscow City Committee and regional committees ... will hold a mass rally under the slogans 'For fair and clean elections! For the rule of law and social rights of citizens!'� on August 17," the party said in a statement.

The CPRF leadership, lawmakers from the lower chamber of Russian parliament, prominent politicians and public figures will take part in the protest, the statement added.

The rally will also be attended by members of the Union of Soviet Military Officers, Movement in Support of the Army, All-Russian Women's Union 'Hope of Russia,' Lenin Communist Youth League, all-Russian creative movement Russkiy Lad and several left-wing patriotic public organizations, the statement said.

In July, CPRF candidates for the Moscow city parliament filed a complaint with the election commission after they were denied the right to witness the verification of other candidates' registration signatures. In response, the head of the Moscow City Election Commission, Valentin Gorbunov, explained that candidates from parliamentary parties like the CPRF, which are exempt from collecting signatures, could not participate in this procedure by law.

Candidate registration closed on July 5. A total of 233 candidates were approved, while 57 others were rejected due to insufficient numbers of valid signatures.