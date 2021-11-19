UrduPoint.com

Russian Community Council Of USA Temporarily Suspends Activities Over FBI Probe

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Russian Community Council of the USA (KSORS) said on Thursday it is temporarily suspending it activities over an FBI probe, pending clarification of Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)-related statutes by American authorities.

"The Russian Community Council of the USA is announcing the temporary suspension of its activities. The decision to suspend activities comes after a year of active and nation-wide FBI measures directed at over 300 Russian community members, from students to seniors, including some members of the Community Council," the statement said.

Over 300 Russian community members, including some KSORS members, have been questioned over "a year of active and nation-wide FBI measures," the statement added. "Federal agents appear to be searching for violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and the federal statutes relating to it," it read.

Suspended activities will also include the VII Russian Community Forum, which was slated for 2022, KSORS said.

