Russian Community Council to Discuss Language Preservation in San Francisco - Vice Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The preservation of the Russian language, culture and historical heritage will top the agenda during the upcoming meeting of the Russian Community Council of the United States, the Council's Vice Chair Natalia Sabelnik told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"On October 6, we will have a discussion with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on the preservation of the Russian language, culture and historical heritage," Sabelnik said.

Sabelnik emphasized the importance of preserving the language, culture and historical heritage for Russians living abroad because Russia is historical motherland.

"My parents fled from the Bolsheviks and came to China when my father was 22 and mother was eight," Sabelnik said. "They preserved the Russian language for me.

I did the same for my children and my children are doing that for their children."

Besides attending school in the United States, Sabelnik said her grandchildren as well as other diaspora youths also attend Russian schools.

"If they want, I take them to the Russian ballet," Sabelnik said. "If they want to be scouts, we have Russian scouts."

Sabelnik noted that continual preservation of the linguistic, cultural, historical and spiritual heritage is very important for Russia as we;;.

"It is important to Russia to have people who speak the Russian language [abroad]," Sabelnik said.

The Russian Community Council of the United States is a major group of the Russian diaspora in North America whose goal is to maintain spiritual and other unity among compatriots.