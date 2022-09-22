UrduPoint.com

Russian Companies Exploring Direct Flights To Northern Cyprus - Turkish Cypriot Leader

Russian companies are examining opportunities for direct flights to Northern Cyprus, but no official decision has been made yet, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Russian companies are examining opportunities for direct flights to Northern Cyprus, but no official decision has been made yet, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he has discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin a possibility of launching direct flights from Russia to the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. CNN Turk reported, citing sources, that such flights may begin in November.

"From my Ministry of Transport, they tell me that one private company applied to ... Turkish Cypriot civil aviation, that they might fly from Russia," Tatar said.

Tatar added he has not received any direct requests from the Turkish and Russian governments to authorize such flights.

"I think it might be those private companies who are trying to explore, explore the opportunities how to carry tourists, to Northern Cyprus, it might be, which I think is only fair," Tatar said. "If private companies want to fly their airplanes to North Cyprus to carry tourists to North Cyprus, this can only be welcome, because we in Cyprus, we are trying to obviously improve our economic situation and tourism is the main industry."

