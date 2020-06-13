Russian Companies Face Difficulties While Working With Finnish Banks - Ambassador

Russian companies operating in Finland are often facing problems with opening bank accounts and receiving banking services, Russian Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov told reporters in an interview

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Russian companies operating in Finland are often facing problems with opening bank accounts and receiving banking services, Russian Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov told reporters in an interview.

"We receive signals that Finnish banks are very often reluctant to open accounts for our companies, and sometimes even close them at the pretext of fighting against money laundering. Companies are forced to leave the Finnish market ... We expect that the approach to Russian companies and enterprises operating on the Finnish market and those planning to enter the Finnish market will be just and fair, as it has been so far," Kuznetsov said.

The ambassador stressed the importance of combating money laundering, at the same time noting that a reasonable balance should be found.

"Of course, the fight against money laundering in the banking sector is extremely important, because it is also related to the fight against terrorism, and so on, but we still need to maintain a reasonable balance here, if we are talking about absolutely open and transparent activities, the activities of companies with a good credit and business history," the diplomat stated.

Kuznetsov added that the current crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic would not affect Russian-Finnish relations despite minor difficulties related to the cancellation of some joint events.