Russian Companies Interested in Working With Somalia in Energy Sphere - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russian entrepreneurs are interested in working with partners from Somalia in the field of energy and minerals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Russian entrepreneurs are interested in the prospect of working together with Somali partners in the fields of energy, mining and other promising areas," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Somali Foreign Minster Abshir Omar Jama in Moscow.

Russia also provides humanitarian assistance to Somalia, the minister underscored.

"We expressed mutual desire to expand ties in the trade, economic, educational, and humanitarian spheres. Of course, as the situation in the Federal republic of Somalia is gradually normalized," the minister said.