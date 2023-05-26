UrduPoint.com

Russian Companies Interested In Working With Somalia In Energy Sphere - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Russian Companies Interested in Working With Somalia in Energy Sphere - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Russian entrepreneurs are interested in working with partners from Somalia in the field of energy and minerals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Russian entrepreneurs are interested in the prospect of working together with Somali partners in the fields of energy, mining and other promising areas," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Somali Foreign Minster Abshir Omar Jama in Moscow.

Russia also provides humanitarian assistance to Somalia, the minister underscored.

"We expressed mutual desire to expand ties in the trade, economic, educational, and humanitarian spheres. Of course, as the situation in the Federal republic of Somalia is gradually normalized," the minister said.

Related Topics

Somalia Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

6 minutes ago
 Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by mili ..

Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by military courts: Rana Sanaullah

44 minutes ago
 ‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

3 hours ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.