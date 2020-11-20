UrduPoint.com
Russian Companies Secured $15.2Bln Worth Of Deals At Army-2020 Forum - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian companies have signed 1.16 trillion-rubles ($15.2 billion) worth of contracts with foreign partners at the Army-2020 forum, Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia's National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"The Army international military forum is a traditionally important platform of intergovernmental and interdepartmental relations. Its work has resulted in Russian defense companies and foreign partners signing contracts worth 1.16 million rubles, which is 1.2 times more than last year," Mizintsev said at a ministerial conference.

Another Russian-hosted platform that the official mentioned as effective for the interdepartmental cooperation were the annual International Army Games.

This year's edition was attended by 35 representatives of Russia's Federal government agencies, according to Mizintsev.

Russia hosts the International Army Games annually for military teams from across the world to come together and compete in various disciplines, such as a tank race, sniper shooting contest, a flight crews competition and a combat ship crews competition, among others. The games were held at training ranges in 14 different locations this year.

The Army International Military Forum, which marked its 6th edition this year, is an international fair of the latest developments in the industry of arms and military equipment.

