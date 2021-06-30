Russian Companies Seek to Increase Coal Supplies to EU As Prices Rise - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian coal companies are seeking to increase coal supplied to Europe amid growth in raw material prices, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the coal industry.

"In the face of rising prices, companies are trying to revise their production plans upward, attracting contractors for more active and large-scale work in order to increase supplies under export contracts," a source in the coal industry told the Russian newspaper.

According to the newspaper citing trading data, as of June 29, Rotterdam Coal Futures reached $113.

15 per tonne, the highest price since November 2011.

Statistics by Refinitiv, global provider of financial market data, showed that in June 2021 Europe received 2.1 million tonnes of Russian coal as compared to 1.65 million tonnes in June of last year.

According to Eurostat, Russia remains the largest supplier of coal to EU consumers, with the share of Russian coal in total EU coal imports increasing from 59% in 2019 to 68% last year.