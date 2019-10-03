UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Companies Shipped 841 Freight Railroad Cars, 53 Locomotives To Cuba - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian Companies Shipped 841 Freight Railroad Cars, 53 Locomotives to Cuba - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russian companies shipped 841 cargo railroad cars and 53 locomotives to Cuba as part of a project to modernize the island nations' railroads, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff, Sergei Prikhodko, said on Thursday.

Russian Deputy Transport Minister Dmitri Zverev said in September that the two countries were working on a plan to modernize Cuba's railroad network.

"Within the framework of involvement in the modernization of Cuba's railroad equipment, 841 cargo cars and 53 locomotives have been delivered," Prikhodko said ahead of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit to Cuba.

The official added that Russia and Cuba had agreed on new contracts on shipments of railroad cars and locomotives.

Prikhodko also addressed the joint project to modernize Cuba's thermal plants. Under the existing project, renovation of the island nation's three thermal plants would require around 600-70 million Euros ($657-767 million) in investment, Prikhodko argued.

The official also noted that trade between Russia and Cuba had been slightly growing, adding that still, it did not correspond with the two countries' potential.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Cuba September Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

I have learned a lot about living in space: Hazza ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: A ..

10 hours ago

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

11 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

11 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.