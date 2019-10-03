Russian Companies Shipped 841 Freight Railroad Cars, 53 Locomotives to Cuba - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russian companies shipped 841 cargo railroad cars and 53 locomotives to Cuba as part of a project to modernize the island nations' railroads, First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff, Sergei Prikhodko, said on Thursday.

Russian Deputy Transport Minister Dmitri Zverev said in September that the two countries were working on a plan to modernize Cuba's railroad network.

"Within the framework of involvement in the modernization of Cuba's railroad equipment, 841 cargo cars and 53 locomotives have been delivered," Prikhodko said ahead of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's visit to Cuba.

The official added that Russia and Cuba had agreed on new contracts on shipments of railroad cars and locomotives.

Prikhodko also addressed the joint project to modernize Cuba's thermal plants. Under the existing project, renovation of the island nation's three thermal plants would require around 600-70 million Euros ($657-767 million) in investment, Prikhodko argued.

The official also noted that trade between Russia and Cuba had been slightly growing, adding that still, it did not correspond with the two countries' potential.