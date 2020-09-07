UrduPoint.com
Russian Companies Welcome To Help Develop Cyprus's Natural Resources - Foreign Minister

Russian companies are welcome to help Cyprus develop the natural resources located within the Mediterranean nation's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told Sputnik in an interview

"Cyprus does not exclude any country that respects and acts on the basis of international law from our energy partnerships, and of course, we would welcome the engagement of other international companies, including from Russia, in the future," the foreign minister said.

After the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cyprus is in a position to proceed with developing its available natural resources, Christodoulides stated.

A range of agreements have been agreed over recent years with international partners to meet this aim, the minister added.

The Cypriot government has slammed Turkey for conducting seismic surveys for the purpose of hydrocarbon drilling in areas of the Mediterranean Sea that Cyprus considers to be part of its EEZ.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to arrive in Cyprus to hold talks with Christodoulides on Tuesday.

