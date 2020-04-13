Russian Company Developed Anti-COVID-19 Medicine, Starts Trials in 10-12 Days - Minister

A Russian company has developed a drug for treatment of the novel coronavirus disease and plans to begin clinical trials in 10-12 days, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) A Russian company has developed a drug for treatment of the novel coronavirus disease and plans to begin clinical trials in 10-12 days, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"A Russian company developed a drug that was tested by our colleagues in a number of countries, it's already a completely Russian equivalent, and the first batch was produced for clinical trials.

We expect it to submit experts' papers today. Pre-clinical trials will be assessed in a short time. and we plan that this medicine will go to a hospital for trials not later than in 10-12 days," Murashko said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.