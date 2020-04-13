UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Company Developed Anti-COVID-19 Medicine, Starts Trials In 10-12 Days - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 10:02 PM

Russian Company Developed Anti-COVID-19 Medicine, Starts Trials in 10-12 Days - Minister

A Russian company has developed a drug for treatment of the novel coronavirus disease and plans to begin clinical trials in 10-12 days, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) A Russian company has developed a drug for treatment of the novel coronavirus disease and plans to begin clinical trials in 10-12 days, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"A Russian company developed a drug that was tested by our colleagues in a number of countries, it's already a completely Russian equivalent, and the first batch was produced for clinical trials.

We expect it to submit experts' papers today. Pre-clinical trials will be assessed in a short time. and we plan that this medicine will go to a hospital for trials not later than in 10-12 days," Murashko said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 172 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

2 minutes ago

Imran Ismail briefs governors meeting on steps to ..

39 seconds ago

US Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May

41 seconds ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to develop ne ..

42 seconds ago

Group-IB Warns of Fake Passes Sold for $40-$70 to ..

45 seconds ago

Russian Watchdog Affiliate Develops COVID-19 Tests ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.