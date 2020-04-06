UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Company Generium Registers Coronavirus Express Test In Country - Industry Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 01:25 PM

Russian Company Generium Registers Coronavirus Express Test in Country - Industry Ministry

Russian pharmaceutical company Generium has developed an express test to identify SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, and has already registered it at the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russian pharmaceutical company Generium has developed an express test to identify SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, and has already registered it at the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Monday.

"This is the first Russian express test, capable of identifying the coronavirus within 40 minutes, including sample processing, with an accuracy to over 94 percent, using standard equipment," the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Company Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Libya's Sarraj Says Has Objections to EU's IRINI O ..

3 minutes ago

Students disburse masks, hand sanitizers among peo ..

3 minutes ago

Libya's GNA Accuses LNA of Violating Peace Deal Du ..

12 minutes ago

Sukkur police distribute rations among needy famil ..

6 minutes ago

Libya's GNA Calls on International Community for S ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.