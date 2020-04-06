Russian Company Generium Registers Coronavirus Express Test in Country - Industry Ministry

Russian pharmaceutical company Generium has developed an express test to identify SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, and has already registered it at the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russian pharmaceutical company Generium has developed an express test to identify SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, and has already registered it at the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare, the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Monday.

"This is the first Russian express test, capable of identifying the coronavirus within 40 minutes, including sample processing, with an accuracy to over 94 percent, using standard equipment," the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement.