Russian Company Genetico Licensed To Use COVID-19 Antigen For Antibody Express Tests

Wed 22nd April 2020 | 06:51 PM

Russian Company Genetico Licensed to Use COVID-19 Antigen for Antibody Express Tests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russia's Genetico, a subsidiary of the Human Stem Cells Institute (PJSC), has been licensed to use the antigen provoking COVID-19 for the production of express antibody tests to identify the coronavirus, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Genetico signed a licensing agreement with Mount Sinai hospital [US-based Icahn school of Medicine] for the right to use the highly specific SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen to develop and commercialize tests for patients with the new coronavirus infection," the company said.

An antigen is a substance against which a human body produces its own antibodies. The highly specific SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus antigen was developed by US specialists in mid-March.

Genetico is engaged in the development of test systems for detecting immunity to the new coronavirus infection.

The main component of test systems is the coronavirus antigen, with which antibodies interact most effectively. The PJSC plans to organize the production of the antigen in the amount necessary to make the coronavirus antibody tests available in Russia.

"Test systems will allow to quickly understand whether a person has antibodies to the virus. In this case, the detected antibodies can both indicate that the infection is spreading in a body and confirm that a patient has already been ill and the body has developed immunity," Mikhail Fedotov, a member of the management board of the Russian Venture Company, Genetico's shareholder, said, as quoted in the press release.

Russia has registered 5,236 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 57,999, according to the national coronavirus response center.

