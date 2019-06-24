UrduPoint.com
Russian Company Joins 2 Indian Tenders For Sniper Rifle Export - Executive Director

Russian Company Joins 2 Indian Tenders for Sniper Rifle Export - Executive Director

The Russian arms manufacturer Promtechnologiya, which designs ORSIS weapons, has joined two Indian tenders for sniper rifle export, the company's executive director, Vladimir Zlobin, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Russian arms manufacturer Promtechnologiya, which designs ORSIS weapons, has joined two Indian tenders for sniper rifle export, the company's executive director, Vladimir Zlobin, told Sputnik.

"We are participating in two tenders for deliveries of sniper rifles and hope to win them. One [tender] is small, while the other is significant.

It is too early to speak about any details, let us wait for the results," Zlobin said.

He pointed out that the company was cooperating in technology exchange with India as part of the "Make in India" program.

Promtechnologiya is the developer and manufacturer of the ORSIS Т-5000 high precision sniper rifle, which is used for the Tochnost sniper system. The rifle is used by the Russian Federal Protective Service and National Guard.

