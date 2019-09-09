Russian Company Looking to Design Engine for Supersonic Aircraft by 2024 - Chief Designer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russia's United Engine Corporation plans to develop a gas generator the main part of an engine for a supersonic aircraft by 2024, the company's chief designer, Yury Shmotin, told Sputnik.

"We are working on proposals on this type of engines that we can show to a client.

We understand that by 2023, 2024, we will need to be able to offer a new main gas generator that can be certified according to the standards of the time," Shmotin said.