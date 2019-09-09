UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Company Looking To Design Engine For Supersonic Aircraft By 2024 - Chief Designer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 11:56 AM

Russian Company Looking to Design Engine for Supersonic Aircraft by 2024 - Chief Designer

Russia's United Engine Corporation plans to develop a gas generator the main part of an engine for a supersonic aircraft by 2024, the company's chief designer, Yury Shmotin, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russia's United Engine Corporation plans to develop a gas generator the main part of an engine for a supersonic aircraft by 2024, the company's chief designer, Yury Shmotin, told Sputnik.

"We are working on proposals on this type of engines that we can show to a client.

We understand that by 2023, 2024, we will need to be able to offer a new main gas generator that can be certified according to the standards of the time," Shmotin said.

Related Topics

Russia Company Gas

Recent Stories

Israeli Army Source Confirms Loss of Drone in Leba ..

48 minutes ago

Russia's United Engine Corporation Can Design Engi ..

48 minutes ago

Omani Oil Minister Says Too Early to Assess If OPE ..

58 minutes ago

At Least 1 Killed, Over 30 Injured in Japan Due to ..

58 minutes ago

Russian Company Working on Engine Suitable for Bot ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai Metro effect: Ferrying people, ch ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.