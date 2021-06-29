Russian Company Offers Port Construction, Energy Projects to Lebanon - CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Lebanon has a need to implement projects related to port construction and the development of the energy sector, the Lebanese side has been offered an effective system for financing construction, which can be discussed in the future under mutually beneficial terms, Andrey Metzger, director general of Russian company Hydro Engineering and Construction, told Sputnik.

A delegation of experts and representatives of Russian investment companies involved in infrastructure, ports, transport and energy, during their visit to Lebanon, met with Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Michel Najjar and Minister of Energy Raymond Ghajar.

Representatives of Lebanese business also attended the meetings.

"Lebanon has a need for such projects, so we hope for mutually beneficial cooperation and would like to be useful to Lebanon, especially in today's situation... We offer our projects for port construction, as well as projects in the energy sector," Metzger said.