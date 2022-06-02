UrduPoint.com

Russian Company Representatives No Longer Allowed To Enter European Parliament - Metsola

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 08:32 PM

The representatives of Russian companies are no longer allowed to enter the premises of the European Parliament, its president Roberta Metsola said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The representatives of Russian companies are no longer allowed to enter the premises of the European Parliament, its president Roberta Metsola said on Thursday.

"Effective immediately, Russian company representatives are no longer allowed to enter @Europarl_EN premises.

We must not allow them any space to spread their propaganda & false, toxic narratives about the invasion of #Ukraine. We will remain united & strong against autocrats," Metsola tweeted.

