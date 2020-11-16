UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Company Seeks Producing Insulin In Venezuela - Venezuelan Vice President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

Russian Company Seeks Producing Insulin in Venezuela - Venezuelan Vice President

BUENOS ARIES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) A Russian company is showing interest in producing insulin on the Venezuelan territory, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said, commenting on the results of her visit to Moscow.

The Venezuelan delegation held a meeting with over 200 Russian businesspersons engaged in oil, gas, metallurgy, gold, technologies and cybersecurity; and also representatives of Russia's regions, the official noted.

"[Venezuelan] Health Minister Carlos Alvarado was also present, as well as the company with which we maintain contact on insulin. They are interested in opening an insulin plant in Venezuela," Rodriguez said in an address, broadcast on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's Twitter.

Rodriguez' visit has also resulted in an agreement on the supply of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the Latin American country. The first deliveries of the Russian vaccine are expected in January.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter Company Oil Visit Venezuela January Gas Gold Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Heroes who deserve the frontline of pra ..

31 minutes ago

British PM self-isolating after positive COVID-19 ..

31 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 54.22 million

31 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 November 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Light rainfall expected over eastern coasts

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.