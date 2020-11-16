Russian Company Seeks Producing Insulin in Venezuela - Venezuelan Vice President

BUENOS ARIES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) A Russian company is showing interest in producing insulin on the Venezuelan territory, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said, commenting on the results of her visit to Moscow.

The Venezuelan delegation held a meeting with over 200 Russian businesspersons engaged in oil, gas, metallurgy, gold, technologies and cybersecurity; and also representatives of Russia's regions, the official noted.

"[Venezuelan] Health Minister Carlos Alvarado was also present, as well as the company with which we maintain contact on insulin. They are interested in opening an insulin plant in Venezuela," Rodriguez said in an address, broadcast on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's Twitter.

Rodriguez' visit has also resulted in an agreement on the supply of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the Latin American country. The first deliveries of the Russian vaccine are expected in January.