Russian Company To Start Clinical Trials Of Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine In 5 Or 6 Months

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russian Company to Start Clinical Trials of Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine in 5 or 6 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Russian biotechnological company Biocad could begin clinical trials of a vaccine against COVID-19 in five or six months, the company said on Tuesday.

On March 18, the company announced the beginning of research on a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease. Tests on animals are set to begin in late April.

"During a working meeting of biotechnological company Biocad's management with the Russian Ministry of Health, its expert body [and] ethical board, we have discussed dates and programs for the preclinical and first phase of the clinical development of a vaccine against the coronavirus.

The beginning of clinical trials of Biocad's vaccine is expected in five or six months," the company said in a statement.

Following the meeting, a review board was created involving the Russian academy of Sciences, which includes academics, virologists and other specialists. It will allow cooperation with the academic community and take into account approaches of other groups developing similar vaccines, according to the company.

There are currently over 700,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, per the World Health Organization.

