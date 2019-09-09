Russian Company Working on Engine Suitable for Both Helicopters, Planes - Chief Designer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russia's United Engine Corporation is working on an engine suitable for both helicopters and airplanes, the company's chief designer, Yury Shmotin, told Sputnik.

"This project is now called PDV-4000 [PDV stands for future helicopter engine].

We see this power system as a new generation engine of 4,000-5,000 horsepower. We have not agreed the deadlines with Russian Helicopters yet. For us, it is clear that it should be a new generation engine that can be used on helicopters as well as on the planes," Shmotin said.