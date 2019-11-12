- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Competition Watchdog Forces Booking.com to Exclude Parity Clause From Contracts
Russian Competition Watchdog Forces Booking.com To Exclude Parity Clause From Contracts
Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:30 PM
Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service issued a warning to online travel accommodation aggregator Booking.com, asking it to exclude price parity clauses from its contracts with Russian hotels
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service issued a warning to online travel accommodation aggregator Booking.com, asking it to exclude price parity clauses from its contracts with Russian hotels.
A so-called wide parity clause generally prevents a hotel from offering a better price to other travel agents. A narrow parity clause would allow them to offer better conditions but they would not be able to advertise it at their own website.
"The warning contains a demand to exclude parity clause on prices and rooms vis-a-vis third parties from its agreements with Russian entities providing accommodations services within a month," the watchdog said in a press release.
In June, a court in Germany overturned a 2015 decision of the country's anti-cartel agency that forbade Booking.com from using the narrow parity clause. In May, the company won a similar legal battle in Sweden, where a court overturned an earlier decision to ban narrow parity clauses.