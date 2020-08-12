UrduPoint.com
Russian Compulsory Health Insurance Fund Says Spent $600Mln On COVID-19 Treatment In H1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:21 PM

Russian Compulsory Health Insurance Fund Says Spent $600Mln on COVID-19 Treatment in H1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) More than 44 billion rubles ($600 million) were spent on the coronavirus treatment in Russia in the first half of 2020, 3.2 billion rubles were spent on testing for COVID-19, Olga Verkhovodova, department head of the Federal Compulsory Health Insurance Fund, said on Wednesday.

"The coronavirus infection. The amount of financial support for the first half of the year is 44.2 billion [rubles] in the country as a whole for the treatment of this disease, and 3.2 billion [rubles] is mandatory testing of patients before hospitalization and in other cases," Verkhovodova said.

