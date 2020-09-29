Russian Conductor Yuri Bashmet Contracts COVID-19 - Concert Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russian conductor Yuri Bashmet has contracted the coronavirus infection, the press service of the Russian Concert Agency said on Tuesday, adding that the prominent musician is feeling well and is undergoing treatment.

"Maestro Bashmet was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus infection.

At the moment, Yuri Abramovich is undergoing treatment and is feeling well, he is looking forward to the moment when he can go on stage again and meet with his beloved audience," the statement said.

The Russian Concert Agency noted that the previously planned concerts, as part of the tour of the All-Russian Youth Symphony Orchestra and a festival in the city of Yaroslavl, will go on as planned and the conductor will be replaced.