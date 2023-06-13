UrduPoint.com

Russian Conscripts Fought Well In Belgorod Region During Sabotage Group Attack - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Russian conscripts fought well in the Belgorod region during the recent attack of a sabotage group, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin was with soldiers and he had only service weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russian conscripts fought well in the Belgorod region during the recent attack of a sabotage group, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin was with soldiers and he had only service weapons.

"I must say that, here I was talking with the commander of the battalion, who fought there, in the Belgorod direction, I ask him - how many mobilized people do you have, and how many conscripts do you have? He says - all conscripts, I have no mobilized (servicepeople), at all. Battalion commander, I say, how did the guys behave? Brilliant, no one was scared," Putin said during a meeting with military correspondent, adding that Lapin went to a fight with soldiers "with a service weapons."

